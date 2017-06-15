Liberia: More Than 6,000 Candidates Failed University of Liberia Entrance Exams

Fendall — The University of Liberia has released the result of the entrance and placement exam administered on Saturday, May 13, 2017 to more than 8,000 candidates.

This year's result shows a remarkable improvement compared to the last three examinations in terms of the number of students who meet the passing threshold.

When the scores are tabulated for only the undergraduate colleges, a total of 1,661 students passed the exam with 466 passing regularly, while 1,195 passed provisionally.

Based on the raw score data, the UL Faculty-Senate on Monday, June 13, approved a regular pass/provisional pass and unsuccessful threshold to determine who will matriculate to the University of Liberia.

To pass the exam, a raw score of 50% (or more) in Mathematics and 70% (or more) in English constitutes regular pass; secondly, a raw score of 50% (or more) in Mathematics and 50% (or more) in English constitutes regular pass; and thirdly, an average of 60% (or more) of Mathematics and English constitutes regular pass.

As such, a total of 466 candidates meet this threshold for the undergraduate division.

Additionally, an average of 50% (or more, but less than 60%) of Mathematics and English scores is considered a provisional pass.

Students passing in this category may register up to 12 credit-hours during the first semester in a college of the University of Liberia. The credit hours must include Mathematics and English.

As such, a total of 1,195 candidates meet this threshold, bringing the total number of successful candidates to 1,661.

To be unsuccessful on the exam, a candidate must have made an average of less than 50% of Mathematics and English.

As such, a total of 6,074 candidates are found in this category--meaning they will not be admitted--bringing the total number of candidates who sat the exam in the undergraduate division to 7,735. Below is a graph showing the total break-down of candidates in the three categories.

The result for the David A. Straz-Sinje Vocational & Technical College is as follows: Regular Pass 170 students; Provisional Pass 6, totaling 176; while 3 candidates were unsuccessful, bringing the total number of candidates who sat the exam to 179.

And the result for the College of General Studies is as follows: Regular Pass 49; provisional pass 33, totaling 82. In all, 126 candidates were unsuccessful.

A total of 208 candidates took the exam. Below is a graph that shows a break-down of the performance of male and female candidates.

But the unsuccessful candidates as well as others who did not sit the exam still have a chance of entering the University of Liberia next academic semester.

The UL Faculty-Senate has approved the administering of a second exam scheduled for July 22, 2017; this will be the first time the University of Liberia would administer its entrance exam twice in one academic year.

More information on this will be communicated later.

The University's Testing and Evaluation Center's Officer-in-Charge Dr. Peter Humphrey considers this year's result a significant improvement.

"This result is merit-based and transparent."

"Entrance now at the UL is merit-based; there is no other route to the University of Liberia," he said.

"The testing center is independent, so I encourage more students to sit the test."

The University's Testing Center is currently undergoing a major reform, according to Dr. Humphrey.

To guarantee the integrity of the test, he said the number of people who had access to the test was reduced, saying, "Only two individuals had access to the test."

The full result is posted on the university's website with the names and identification numbers of all successful candidates shown, while only the identification numbers of unsuccessful candidates are shown.