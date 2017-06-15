Liberia: Sanvee's Resignation Demanded

A group of Liberians based in the United States of America under the banner 'Movement for the Election of Brumskine' (MOFEB-USA) is demanding the immediate resignation of Liberty Party Chairman, Benjamin Sanvee.

The group wants Sanvee to resign as chairman because according to them, he 'fraudulently' set-up a business to allegedly defraud the Liberian government of US$45,000.00

Sanvee is implicated in a draft Internal Audit Agency (IAA) report of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning on the operations of the Private Sector Development Initiative (PSDI).

PSDI is a project, which was established in 2014 at the MFDP to provide loans to Liberian-owned small and medium-sized Enterprises (SME). The loan was meant to financially-strengthen Liberian businesses.

But, Sanvee admitted at a news conference Monday that his family's company 'Sanvee Holdings' defaulted on the loan repayment.

He disclosed that the party's leadership including its political leader Charles Brumskine, has granted him leave of absence so that he can settle the US$45,000 loan.

However, a statement from MOFEB-USA under the signature of its Secretary General, Aaron Y. Holt opposed the decision for Sanvee to take leave of absence.

The group condemned the decision and requests Liberty Party's Executive Committee to join them in demanding Sanvee's immediate resignation to allow him fully submit to investigation regarding the loan.

The group wants Sanvee to be replaced immediately with a suitable individual, who will take the party to elections in October this year.

They stressed that Sanvee lacks credibility and as such, he cannot serve as chairman of a reputable institution like Liberty Party.

The group believes that Sanvee's resignation would protect the image of the party.

MOFEB-USA called on the government to fully investigate all those involved in the financial scandal at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.