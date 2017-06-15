Liberia: IOM, Partners Donate to Port Health

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) in collaboration with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) has donated several office equipment and furniture to Port Health Services and Quarantine at the Roberts International Airport.

The donation is in continuation of IOM and partners' effort to strengthen the capacity of port health and quarantine units at major entry points.

The Port Health and Quarantine Unit is under the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL).

The donated items include air conditioners, internet services, Honda motorbike, laptops, and furniture, among others.

Making presentation Wednesday at the RIA, IOM Consultant Dr. Ulkhak said his institution and partners attach importance to the work of port health and quarantine.

He said RIA, being a major entry point in Liberia, IOM and partners decided to strengthen the capacity of port health and quarantine unit to keep surveillance relative to the control and management of infectious disease at the airport.

The IOM Consultant hopes the donated items would enhance the operations of the port health and quarantine unit at the airport.

Receiving the items, the District Health Officer of Mamba Kaba District in Margibi County Joseph A. S. Saah lauded IOM and partners for the donation.

He said the issue of port health is important and must be supported.

For her part, the Human Resource Manager for Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) Madam Regina Ajavon Benson commended IOM and partners for identifying with the port health. She said the items would be used purposefully.