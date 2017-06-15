Liberia: 'Declare Your Assets'

As the October 2017 representatives and presidential elections draw nearer, President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf has urged presidential aspirants to declare their assets.

In a special live broadcast Tuesday, the Liberian leader said it is in the best interest of presidential aspirants to release their assets as they eye the nation's highest office.

She said in an environment of rumors, conspiracies, lies and suspicions, it is important that those holding or aspiring for high public office to disclose their financial status.

President Johnson-Sirleaf further called on all high level officials, particularly those in public fiduciary positions, to do likewise.

Meanwhile, the Liberian leader says she has released her declaration of assets and liabilities to the custody of Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC).

The President is said to have also released her Income Tax Returns.

She then said the records of her family members, including those based abroad are clear and subject to the stringent laws of said countries, thus addressing any suspicion of family members holding assets that belong to her.