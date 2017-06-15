Liberia: House Concurs With Senate On Act Creating Office of Ombudsman

Barely a week after the Liberian Senate voted to approve an Act setting up the operational framework of "The Office of the Ombudsman," the House of Representatives has concurred with the upper house of Senate to ratify the Act.

The Act setting up the operational framework of "The Office of the Ombudsman" was enacted by both houses of the Legislature following an amendment to Part 12 of the Code of Conduct and a subsequent addition of Section 12.3 to 12.10 thereto.

Part 12 of the Code established the Office of the Ombudsman as an independent autonomous body with responsibility to enforce, oversee, investigate, monitor, evaluate and provide penalties for the implementation of the Code of Conduct.

The ratification of the Act by the House on Tuesday was predicated upon a report and subsequent recommendation by its Committee on Judiciary which entreated the body to concur with the Senate's version of the Act after members of the committee attested that they did proper scrutiny of the Act.

As enacted by both chambers of the Legislature, an additional Section 12.3 ( A to I) was infused into the much-debated Code of Conduct defining the scope of authority of the Office of the Ombudsman, thereby authorizing it to investigate on its own initiatives or on complaint filed by any person or organization in violation of the code by public and private officials and employees of government.

Under this section as enshrined, the Office of the Ombudsman is also authorized to undertake, participate in or cooperate with persons and agencies in conference, inquiries, meetings, or studies which might improve the functioning of the agencies.

The Office of the Ombudsman is also responsible to make inquiry and obtain assistance and information from any agency or person as the Ombudsman shall require for the discharge of its duties; but in the case where such assistance is withheld, the Office is empowered to seek the assistance of the courts for subpoenas and other legal means to perform its duties.

It will also be permitted to subpoena through the courts, any person to appear to give sworn testimony or to produce documents or other evidence that is reasonably relevant to the matter under investigation.

As contained in the Act, the Office of the Ombudsman is required to keep confidential any matter related to complaints and investigations, including the identification of the complainants and witnesses, in consonance with the laws of Liberia, while a probe is being conducted by the office.

Among other things, the Office is clothed with the authority to recommend appropriate sanctions and/or disciplinary actions to the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission, consistent with Part 12 Section 12.2 of the Code of Conduct.