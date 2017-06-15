14 June 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf Commends Russia On 'National Day'

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Russian Federation, Mr. Vladimir Putin, on that country's National Day.

The National Day of the Russian Federation, Russia Day commemorates the formal adoption on June 12, 1991 of the Declaration of Sovereignty of the Russian Federation which declared Russia's 'independence' from the USSR.

In accordance with this name, this holiday is generally celebrated as a show of patriotism for Russia.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Sirleaf, on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia and in her own name, extended sincere greetings to President Putin and, through him, the Government and people of the Russian Federation, on the occasion of Russia Day.

"We are delighted," the message continued, "to join you in celebrating this auspicious occasion."

Reflecting on both countries bilateral engagements, the Liberian leader expressed the hope that the cordial relationship will be heightened to the mutual benefits of both countries and peoples.

She reminded the Russian leader that as her government strives to fully implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, Liberia looks forward to deeper collaboration in many spheres of human development.

"It is my ardent wish that together we will explore new areas of bilateral cooperation, including private public partnerships," President Sirleaf urged.

The Liberian President then wished for the personal happiness of Mr. Putin and for the Government and people of the Russia Federation, continued peace and prosperity.

