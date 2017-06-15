Liberia: Lawmaker Wants China Union Summoned

Bong County district #7 Representative Corpu Barclay, is calling on the House of Representatives to summon China Union on matters affecting former employees of the mining company.

Rep. Barclay says the leadership of the workers union at China Union has complained that Management refused to pay them benefits, including overtime payment, salaries and other incentives due them after they were laid off.

Speaking Tuesday, 13 June at the Capitol, Rep. Barclay continues that it is interesting to know that thisissue about the workers of China Union had been investigated by the Ministry of Labour, and a guilty verdict brought down against the company, but the Management has since refused to paythe affected workers.

She laments that this matter is troubling for the already suffering workers, who are currently out of job. "If you go to Bong Mines today, you will see Chinese selling cold and you will see train lifting up crushed rocks, they sell the crushed rocks to pay some of the workers", the Bong Lawmaker narrates, adding things that Liberians should be doing for living [are] what Chinese are involved into, which is unfair. Meanwhile, the House of Representatives reached a decision Tuesday that its Leadership takes seize of the matter and report to plenary.