14 June 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Minds Nudges African Youths to Promote Democracy

By Philip T. Singbah

The Mandela Institute for Development Studies (MINDS), has ended a four-day training for African youth in Kigali, Rwanda, with a call for participants to be examples of democracy in their respective countries.

According to Moses Bailey and Jairus Kudah, two Liberian youths who participated in the training, the call was made by the Founder and Executive Director of MINDS, Dr. Nkosana Moyo, at the close of the training last Friday.

Dr. Moyo said to achieve genuine and sustainable democracy in Africa, the young people must be democratic in all that they do as they gradually assume leadership positions in their respective countries.

A total of twenty-six young people from twenty counties in Africa attended the training that focused on building facilitation skills and techniques.

In remarks earlier, MINDS Program Manager, Rumbidzai Chisenga, said Bailey and Kudah were selected from among more than three hundred alumni to attend the program based on the work they are doing with other youths in Liberia since they returned from their first MINDS training in Senegal last year.

She encouraged the two Liberians to continue working and sharing knowledge about democracy with other citizens for the benefit of Liberia and Africa.

Meanwhile, Bailey and Kudah have thanked the leadership of MINDS for their selection to attend the program and promised to pass on the knowledge acquired to other youths in Liberia.

