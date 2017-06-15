14 June 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Cow Farm Shooting Victims Appeal for Aid

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Philip T. Singbah

Victims of the recent shooting incident in Cow Farm, Zota District in Bong County are appealing to the government for assistance.

Junior Andrews and Amos Nushia were recently shot by Moses Porkpah, the man wanted for killing his wife Dories Yahn for reportedly refusing to give him enough of the food she had cooked.

Since the shooting incident, Porkpah has been on the run armed with the gun he used to commit the crime.

Andrews and Nushia were part of a group of traditional hunters who had gone in the bush to arrest Porkpah.

Speaking to the Liberia News Agency (LINA) from their sick beds at the Phebe Hospital Tuesday, Andrews and Nushia said since they were taken to the hospital they have not received any assistance from the leadership of Bong County, except Representative Lester Paye.

The two injured hunters said they were shot because they wanted to assist the government to bring Porkpah to justice and wondered why they have been abandoned.

They told LINA that although health workers at the hospital are doing their best, it was important for the government through the leadership of the county to assist them with food and medication.

Andrews and Nushai hailed Representative Lester Paye for negotiating with a traditional doctor in Sergeant Kollie Town (SKT) who has removed about thirty five bullets from their legs.

The two men explained that they are currently worried about the wellbeing of their families in the district because Porkpah is yet to be arrested, a situation they believe poses serious danger to Cow Farm and surrounding towns and villages.

They said since Porkpah shot and killed his wife on June 1, and subsequently shot them, adequate security support is not being provided residents of Cow Farm and adjacent villages.

Meanwhile, Andrews and Nushai have lauded their district Representative, Lester Paye, for regularly visiting them at the Phebe Hospital and providing 25 bags of rice and L$10,000 for residents of Cow Farm and surrounding villages.

Liberia

Access Bank Faces U.S.$10 Million Lawsuit

A decision by the Monrovia City Court yesterday to dismiss the crime of "Defrauding Secure Creditor" in favor of Madam… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.