Liberia: Cow Farm Shooting Victims Appeal for Aid

Victims of the recent shooting incident in Cow Farm, Zota District in Bong County are appealing to the government for assistance.

Junior Andrews and Amos Nushia were recently shot by Moses Porkpah, the man wanted for killing his wife Dories Yahn for reportedly refusing to give him enough of the food she had cooked.

Since the shooting incident, Porkpah has been on the run armed with the gun he used to commit the crime.

Andrews and Nushia were part of a group of traditional hunters who had gone in the bush to arrest Porkpah.

Speaking to the Liberia News Agency (LINA) from their sick beds at the Phebe Hospital Tuesday, Andrews and Nushia said since they were taken to the hospital they have not received any assistance from the leadership of Bong County, except Representative Lester Paye.

The two injured hunters said they were shot because they wanted to assist the government to bring Porkpah to justice and wondered why they have been abandoned.

They told LINA that although health workers at the hospital are doing their best, it was important for the government through the leadership of the county to assist them with food and medication.

Andrews and Nushai hailed Representative Lester Paye for negotiating with a traditional doctor in Sergeant Kollie Town (SKT) who has removed about thirty five bullets from their legs.

The two men explained that they are currently worried about the wellbeing of their families in the district because Porkpah is yet to be arrested, a situation they believe poses serious danger to Cow Farm and surrounding towns and villages.

They said since Porkpah shot and killed his wife on June 1, and subsequently shot them, adequate security support is not being provided residents of Cow Farm and adjacent villages.

Meanwhile, Andrews and Nushai have lauded their district Representative, Lester Paye, for regularly visiting them at the Phebe Hospital and providing 25 bags of rice and L$10,000 for residents of Cow Farm and surrounding villages.