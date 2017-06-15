Liberia: ALP Ends Primaries in Bong

The All Liberian Party (ALP) has concluded its legislative primaries in Bong County.

The primaries, which were held at the ALP headquarters in Gbarnga recently, brought together eleven legislative aspirants, as well as delegates from the thirteen administrative districts of the county.

Gbarnga businessman-turned-politician, Orando Zarwolo, defeated Nathaniel Seton to capture the slot for Electoral District Three, while former Representative Samuel Bondo won Amos Kornimugauie to secure the ALP ticket for Electoral District Five.

For Electoral District Six, Andrew Koikoi defeated James Siakeh and Moses Vuku, while Papa Kolleh won Charles Barclay to secure the ALP ticket for electoral district seven.

Albert Hills and James Paye secured the All Liberian Party ticket for electoral districts four and one respectively on white ballot.

Speaking to journalists, the head of the primary committee, Louis Roberts, praised members of the party for peacefully conducting themselves during the process.

Roberts said the leadership of the All Liberian Party will continue to work with all Liberians, including those who did not win the party's primaries, to maintain peace and stability in the party.

ALP official encouraged winners of the primaries to work with their colleagues and other residents of their electoral districts to ensure the success of the All Liberian Party in the presidential and legislative elections in October.