Swaziland: Policeman Breaks Baton On Protestors

A Swaziland policeman broke his baton as he attacked schoolteachers during a peaceful protest march.

'The baton broke while the police officer used it to restrain the teachers who were pushing the Cabinet gates,' the Times of Swaziland reported on Thursday (15 June 2017).

Members of the Swaziland National Association of Teachers (SNAT) were trying to deliver a petition during a dispute about a salary review.

The Times reported the policeman lost his 'cool' and 'used it to restrain the teachers who were pushing the Cabinet gates'.

It added, 'The agitated officer used his baton to beat-up the hands of the teachers who were forcing the gate open.'

The newspaper said the march was peaceful until that point.

The Swazi Observer newspaper reported that a court order banning the march had been delivered 'a minute too late'.

It reported, 'By the time the judgement was made, teachers were already at the public service ministry to deliver their petition.'

The newspaper estimated more than 1,500 teachers took part in the march.