Gambia Armed Forces FC Present League Trophy to Cds Kinteh

The Gambia Armed Forces Football Club yesterday presented their league trophy to the Chief of Defence Staff of the Gambia Armed Forces Lieutenant General Masanneh N. Kinteh, at the Gambia Armed Forces headquarters in Banjul.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, CDS Kinteh applauded head coach Ebou Jarra, players and the coaching staff for winning the league title.

CDS Kinteh thanked the former CDS Lang Tombong Tamba and Ousman Badgie for their support rendered to the team over the years.

He stated that they continue to invest in sports, adding that football is a business.

CDS Kinteh further stated that they would do all efforts to participate in the CAF champions' league, noting that they would gain from the government of the leadership of President Adama Barrow.

Speaking earlier, the second vice president of Gambia Armed Forces Football Club, Colonel Essa Tamba, hailed Coach Ebou Jarra and his coaching staff for lifting the league title for the first time since 2008-2009 league season.

Colonel Tamba said Ebou Jarra was appointed as Gambia Armed Forces after the team's dismal performance in the season before last.

Colonel Tamba revealed that the team also embarked on nationwide tour and won all their matches prior to the start of the league season.

For his part, the head coach of Gambia Armed Forces Football Club, Ebou Jarra, praised his players for their hard work and commitment during the league campaign.

Coach Jarra lauded the board of Gambia Armed Forces Football Club for supporting them during the league campaign.

Coach Jarra also applauded CDS Lieutenant General Ousman Badgie for his support to the team, adding that they provided a mini-bus to transport players for training and matches.

Coach Jarra pointed out that his players were calm and composed during the political impasse which helped them to clinch the league title.

He lamented that the team played twenty-two games, won fourteen, drew seven and lose one and kept ten clean sheets in the process.