15 June 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: New Gambia Movement Conducts Set-Setal

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Rose Zahra Gomez

New Gambia Movement, is a civil society organisation aims to assist the Gambian people in aid, politics and civil right education.

The organisation on Saturday conducted set-setal Juma at the Brufut mosque as part of their humanitarian objective by cleaning the premises of the mosque and painting it.

Madam Nahla Tambadou, speaking on the occasion, said the movement was launched on 2 January 2017 with a membership of 175 in 27 counties after a meaningful democratic change in The Gambia.

The mission of the movement was to meet the needs of Gambian people in assisting them with charitable funds in time of needs, enlighten and empower citizens in a democratic state.

It was also part of the movement objective to help it citizens, especially in the holy month of Ramadan, she said.

The imam of Ahlus-Suffah Mosque, Imam Ousman Sanyang, said he and the community were very grateful to the movement for choosing their mosque to conduct the set-setal.

He said the mosque was established in 2004 inside the school, which was established the same year with 75 students, adding that currently they had 500 students.

The secretary of New Gambia Movement, Prof. Gomez, thanked all those who contributed toward the success of the set-setal Juma and also the community for opening their arms and helping during the activities.

Gambia

Media Thriving Since Jammeh's Departure

At the moment, nothing is airing on Taranga FM; the office is dark. Power has been cut for 48 hours and even the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.