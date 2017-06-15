Gambia: Golden Lead Company Granted D1 Million Bail Bond

Golden Lead Fish Meal Processing Company has been charged with four counts over their alleged violation of the environmental laws of the country at the Brikama Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

The charges are withholding information about management of waste, discharging substance of waste water into the sea, polluting the environment, and failure to keep record of their company activities.

The company denied any wrongdoing.

The National Environment Agency accused the company of discharging waste water from their processing plant into the sea at the Gunjur Beach, an act which was reportedly "unknown to the authorities".

NEA further accused the company of discharging waste water into the sea through connected pipes without authority.

The NEA also alleged that the Golden Lead has equally failed to keep records of its activities, products and waste which it was required to do by the environment laws of the country.

The case was adjourned until July 4 for hearing.

Meanwhile, the company was granted court bail of D1 million with a Gambian surety who would present a national identity to the court's registrar.