15 June 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Golden Lead Company Granted D1 Million Bail Bond

Tagged:

Related Topics

Golden Lead Fish Meal Processing Company has been charged with four counts over their alleged violation of the environmental laws of the country at the Brikama Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

The charges are withholding information about management of waste, discharging substance of waste water into the sea, polluting the environment, and failure to keep record of their company activities.

The company denied any wrongdoing.

The National Environment Agency accused the company of discharging waste water from their processing plant into the sea at the Gunjur Beach, an act which was reportedly "unknown to the authorities".

NEA further accused the company of discharging waste water into the sea through connected pipes without authority.

The NEA also alleged that the Golden Lead has equally failed to keep records of its activities, products and waste which it was required to do by the environment laws of the country.

The case was adjourned until July 4 for hearing.

Meanwhile, the company was granted court bail of D1 million with a Gambian surety who would present a national identity to the court's registrar.

Gambia

Media Thriving Since Jammeh's Departure

At the moment, nothing is airing on Taranga FM; the office is dark. Power has been cut for 48 hours and even the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.