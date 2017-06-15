Gambia: GVBF Concludes Referees Refresher Course

A-two-day volleyball referees course ended in Banjul last Sunday under the auspices of Gambia Volleyball Federation.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Kalilu Bajo, Referees Committee Chairman, thanked the trainer for a job well done.

He emphasized the need for commitment from the trained referees and urged them to be united and attend games regularly and on time.

Pa Dodou Sarr, Technical Director GBVF urged participants to be honest in their trade as their decisions influence the outcome of games.

He also urged them to make best use of the rule book since it was their guiding angel.

Bai Dodou Jallow, the trainer thanked the participants for their commitment and dedication in the training.

He challenged the participants to read and do research, noting that the rules of the game are always developing.

Mr. Jallow emphasized that the future of the game is in the hands of the participants as they (the old once) are facing out.

Mr Jallow urged the referees to be meeting regularly to assess their performance and adjust on their short comings.

Meanwhile,the Gambia Volleyball Federation will conduct a 2-day national refresher program for coaches.

The coaching program will run from the 17 - 18 June and will be instructed by renowned coaches Ebrima Nyass and Pa Baboucarr Barrow.

The technical directorate officials will also partake in the training.

This will be the first capacity building program for the year and the federation is putting together things for the participants to be well equipped as this will avail them the opportunity to refresh their know how in the game of volleyball.