Gambia: Njaboute Foundation Setup in Kombo South District

Njaboute Foundation out to provide counselling, basic sexual reproductive health services, maternal nutrition and postpartum care have been setup in Kombo South district of the West Coast Region.

The foundation was also providing physical examination, screening for HIV, maternal anemia, puerperal infection and other sexually transmissible infections (STIs), primary medical treatment for STIs, family planning materials including condoms and other contraceptive methods.

Speaking to this paper, the designated coordinator, Abdoulie Baldeh, explained that the foundation is situated at Mamudah Village,in Kombo South Constituency of the West Coast Region.

According to him,Njaboute was committed to addressing issues affecting women and children within the family.

Njaboute foundation is a young foundation operating within the confines of health, education and promotion focusing on Social Behavioral Change Communication (SBCC).

He said Sexual and Reproductive Health services demand promoting essential packages including reproductive health commodities and human resources for health, integrated in public policies of development and humanitarian frameworks with strengthened implementation and monitoring.

The foundation was designed to promoting the health and well-being of young people and working together as a country regardless of ethnicity, origin, or political affiliation.

He said the foundation was also out to address the issues of Female Genital Mutilation or Cutting (FGM/C) and to combat challenges of gender-based violence.