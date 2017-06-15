15 June 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Njaboute Foundation Setup in Kombo South District

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdoulie Nyockeh

Njaboute Foundation out to provide counselling, basic sexual reproductive health services, maternal nutrition and postpartum care have been setup in Kombo South district of the West Coast Region.

The foundation was also providing physical examination, screening for HIV, maternal anemia, puerperal infection and other sexually transmissible infections (STIs), primary medical treatment for STIs, family planning materials including condoms and other contraceptive methods.

Speaking to this paper, the designated coordinator, Abdoulie Baldeh, explained that the foundation is situated at Mamudah Village,in Kombo South Constituency of the West Coast Region.

According to him,Njaboute was committed to addressing issues affecting women and children within the family.

Njaboute foundation is a young foundation operating within the confines of health, education and promotion focusing on Social Behavioral Change Communication (SBCC).

He said Sexual and Reproductive Health services demand promoting essential packages including reproductive health commodities and human resources for health, integrated in public policies of development and humanitarian frameworks with strengthened implementation and monitoring.

The foundation was designed to promoting the health and well-being of young people and working together as a country regardless of ethnicity, origin, or political affiliation.

He said the foundation was also out to address the issues of Female Genital Mutilation or Cutting (FGM/C) and to combat challenges of gender-based violence.

Gambia

Media Thriving Since Jammeh's Departure

At the moment, nothing is airing on Taranga FM; the office is dark. Power has been cut for 48 hours and even the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.