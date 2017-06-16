Uganda: Candidates to Return Forms As Women Complete Elections

Photo: Ismail Kezaala/Daily Monitor

Fufa presidential candidate Moses Magogo poses with members of the Fufa Electoral Commission after picking forms.

Kampala — The two candidates in the upcoming Fufa presidential elections will return their nomination forms today as the electoral committee head by Sam Bakiika completed the delegates' voting process yesterday.

Challenger Mujib Kasule will be the first to submit his completed papers which come with Shs3m at. 2.30pm. His forms must have the proposed 12 executive committee members he will work with.

Each committee member must also have paid Shs0.5m. After Kasule, incumbent Moses Magogo will return the papers at 4pm as he seeks to extend his term of office beyond four years come August 5.

Their voters in the 88-member Fufa General Assembly are now known following the conclusion of the voting period with the election of women's delegates yesterday.

Margaret Kubingi, Florence Bagunywa Nkalubo and Faridah Bulega were elected unopposed to represent women football interests in the federation's supreme organ.

Kubingi was also voted as the chairperson of the Uganda Women Football Association (Uwfa). Nkalubo represents the same body that has two votes.

Bulega, a member and coach of Kampala Queens, is the delegate for the 15 Fufa Women Elite League clubs. The three are part of the 40 delegates for the special interest groups.

Those groups include referees, women, women's league, schools, youth, coaches, beach soccer, players, Fufa Big League and Azam Uganda Premier League.

The other 48 come from the eight Fufa regions of Buganda, Kitara, Western, Eastern, Northern, North East, West Nile and Kampala with each sending six representatives to the assembly.

MEMBERS OF FUFA G.A

Regional Football Associations = 48

Azam Uganda Premier League chairmen = 16

Fufa Big League = 8

Uganda Women's Elite League = 1

Uganda Football Referees' Association = 3

Uganda Football Players' Association = 2

Uganda Beach Soccer Association = 2

Uganda Women's Football Association = 2

Uganda Football Coaches' Association = 2

Uganda Schools' Football Association = 2

Uganda Youth Football Association = 2