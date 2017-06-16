Uganda: Nsibambi and Sserunkuma Hand KCCA Uganda Cup

Photo: Aminah Babirye/Daily Monitor

Sserunkuma wheels away in celebration after scoring for KCCA against Paidha Black Angels yesterday in the Uganda Cup final.

Arua — KCCA's 54-year wait to land a league and cup double is finally over after they beat Paidha Black Angels 2-0 at Betway Green Light stadium to lift the Uganda Cup.

The disparity in experience and composure between the Uganda Premier League champions and the Fufa Big League side was laid bare at the highly attended final in Arua yesterday evening.

As early as the 11th minute, KCCA were showing the intent and hunger when striker Geoffrey Sserunkuma capitalised on a defensive mix up to put his side in the lead at a bumpy pitch.

Paidha's fighting resolve wasn't broken yet as wingers Male Nsereko and Cromwel Abang troubled KCCA on several occasions.

KCCA weren't at their passing best but they had the belief that the game was theirs to lose. On 57 minutes Derrick Nsibambi chased down a goal bound pass to loop the ball beyond Paidha goalkeeper for KCCA's second and his seventh of the tournament - thus bagging the golden boot.

KCCA manager Mike Mutebi remained calm even when he became the first coach in the club's history to lift a double.

"I feel good for the achievement but I'm happy for KCCA as a whole, " said the former club defender.

"We didn't play our usual game because of the pitch but the game prepared us for the Tuesday Caf Confederation Cup game against Rivers United (in Nigeria)."

Youngster Lawrence Bukenya solidified the KCCA midfield in the absence of suspended Ivan Ntege, cup-tied Allan Okello and benched Isaac Kirabira - stopping enemy attacks and igniting attacks.

"To me he was the man of the match. His wonderful game reading gave us courage to go forward," Mutebi said of Bukenya.

Not that Paidha lacked scoring chances, they created four but couldn't beat custodian Benjamin Ochan in KCCA goal.

This was the Lugogo side's first Uganda Cup triumph since 2004 yet for the free scoring Sserunkuma, it was another chance to increase his goal tally to 31 overall this season.