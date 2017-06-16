Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club Assures Fans of Rare Treat Next Month

Dar es Salaam — The Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club will be a hive of activity early next month when it hosts a number of sporting events to mark its 100-year anniversary.

A field of more than 50 leading golfers drawn from across East Africa are expected to converge on the club course for what promises to be a thrilling championship, according to the club chairman, Walter Chipeta.

Chipeta said yesterday that the club would also host tennis, squash and basketball championships from July 3 to 8.

Speaking at a press conference in Dar es Salaam, Gymkhana Club chairman, Chipeta said all preparations are complete and exciting events.

"A host of elite golfers from Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and hosts Tanzania are among star players who have shown interest in converging at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club for the event," he said.

He said preparations for the event were on course, but he fell short of naming the players lined up for the event.

According to the club boss, array of prizes will be at stake for both members and guests

For his part, the club's golf captain, Akhil Hirji, said "This will also be an ideal opportunity to thank club members and partners that have supported us on this long journey to be where we are today."

He urged institutions and companies to join hands with the club management in making the event a success by either sponsoring it or fielding players in various sporting events the club hosts.

Speaking at the same occasion, the National Housing Corporation (NHC) Sales Manager, Itandula Gambalagi, said they would field players at the anxiously awaited event.