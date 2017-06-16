15 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club Assures Fans of Rare Treat Next Month

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam — The Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club will be a hive of activity early next month when it hosts a number of sporting events to mark its 100-year anniversary.

A field of more than 50 leading golfers drawn from across East Africa are expected to converge on the club course for what promises to be a thrilling championship, according to the club chairman, Walter Chipeta.

Chipeta said yesterday that the club would also host tennis, squash and basketball championships from July 3 to 8.

Speaking at a press conference in Dar es Salaam, Gymkhana Club chairman, Chipeta said all preparations are complete and exciting events.

"A host of elite golfers from Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and hosts Tanzania are among star players who have shown interest in converging at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club for the event," he said.

He said preparations for the event were on course, but he fell short of naming the players lined up for the event.

According to the club boss, array of prizes will be at stake for both members and guests

For his part, the club's golf captain, Akhil Hirji, said "This will also be an ideal opportunity to thank club members and partners that have supported us on this long journey to be where we are today."

He urged institutions and companies to join hands with the club management in making the event a success by either sponsoring it or fielding players in various sporting events the club hosts.

Speaking at the same occasion, the National Housing Corporation (NHC) Sales Manager, Itandula Gambalagi, said they would field players at the anxiously awaited event.

Tanzania

Mawio Pays Price of Defiance As Govt Slaps a 24-Month Ban

Seven months after President John Magufuli signed the Media Services Bill 2016 into an Act, a Swahili tabloid, Mawio,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.