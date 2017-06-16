Tanzania: Old Guards Left Out As Stars Eye Cosafa Glory

Dar es Salaam — Taifa Stars head coach Salum Mayanga included a quartet of new faces and avoided any major surprises as he unveiled his squad for the Cosafa Cup tournament on Wednesday.

New faces in his squad are Toto African defender Amim Abdulkarim, striker Stamili Mbonde of Mtibwa Sugar, defender Nurdin Chona of Tanzania Prisons and Mbao FC defender Salmin Hoza.

Midfielder Farid Mussa, who plies his trade with Deportivo Tenerife in Spain has been left out of Mayanga's squad as he wants the national soccer team seek redemption after a 'poor' start to the 2019 Afcon qualifiers.

Elius Maguli, who plays for Dhofar SC in Oman, has earned a call-up to the team ahead of the championship to be held in South Africa.

There was also no place for Mohamed Hussein and Jonas Mkude, who are nursing injuries they sustained recently, according to Mayanga. Unveiling the squad, Mayanga said Ibrahim Ajibu, Saidi Ndemla of Simba and Azam FC's Salum Abubakari have been left out of the squad due what he described as 'technical reasons.'

Taifa Stars will also compete in the Champions of Africa Nations (Chan) qualifiers, which start next month.

They launch their campaign in the Chan qualifiers against Rwanda on July 14 at the National Stadium. They will clash again in a return leg match in Kigali, Rwanda on July 18.

If they eliminate Rwanda, Mayanga's men sail through and confront the winner of another preliminary round qualifier between South Sudan and Uganda.

"The players will report at camp tomorrow (today) ahead of the Cosafa Cup tournament, which kicks off on June 25 in South Africa," Mayanga said.

Taifa Stars are in Group A together with Malawi's The Flames, Mauritius and Angola. Group B comprises Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Madagascar and Seychelles.

The Stars will launch their Cosafa Cup campaign on June 25 against Malawi before taking on Angola on June 27. They will wind up their group stage campaign against Mauritius on June 29.

A top side in each pool will advance to the quarter finals to complete the quarter final list, which already has other tasty fixtures lined up involving Botswana and Zambia while Namibia will play against Lesotho.

The hosts South Africa and Swaziland are on standby and will face winners of Group A and Group B respectively.

Tanzania will be competing in the tournament for the third time in the tournament. Its first time was in 1997 and later in 2015, with Comoros Islands having declined to take part this year.

The Tanzanian outfit performed poorly last time out when they lost all their three group matches.