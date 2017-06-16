Tanzania: Govt to Form Task Force Team to Investigate Land Conflicts

Dar es Salaam — Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan will form a task force team to investigate source of conflicts between farmers and pastoralists and come up with recommendations on how they can be addressed.

Ms Hassan revealed this on Thursday during her meeting with leaders of Tanzania Pastoralists Association at the State House on Thursday, according to statement issued by vice president's office.

"I will form a team to investigate the source of conflicts pitting pastoralists and farmers; the government want to find an amicable solution," said Ms Hassan.

On his part, the Secretary General of the association, Magembe Makoye advised the government to demarcate areas for farmers and pastoralists in order to address the conflicts.