Tanzania: Activists Call for Constitution's Review to Enhance Transparency in Resources Management

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Gender Networking Programme (TGNP) has requested President John Magufuli to reinitiate the process of rewriting the Constitution to ensure transparency in the management of country's resources.

TGNP also commended President John Magufuli for what they termed 'his patriotism' in protecting the country's resources from dishonest investors.

In a statement released to the media on Thursday, the TGNP Executive Director, Ms Lilian Liundi, said they had been impressed by the way the president handled the mineral sands export saga.

She said, "President Magufuli has been able to expose how the nation was losing a lot of money through exportation of mineral sands."

"It is unfair that hospitals in Tanzania lack medicines, there are no desks in schools and other social services yet our resources are being siphoned out by foreign investors," said Ms Liundi.

According to Ms Liundi, it is imperative for the president to come up with a new mechanism of protecting natural resources in the country by re-writing the Constitution.

She also urged the government to make sure that recommendations made in the Tanzania Extractive Industries Transparency (TEIT) reports are implemented.