Dar es Salaam — The renowned Kenyan Professor, Patrick Lumumba has commended President John Magufuli for his recent move towards mining sector and the Acacia saga.

He gave his remarks on Thursday at the last day of Mwalimu Nyerere's professorial chair festival when addressing a congregation at the University of Dar es Salaam main campus.

Professor Lumumba said it's delightful when an African leader stands against Western rulers to defend the interest of Africans, something that other leaders should follow.

"President Magufuli is a breath of fresh air. If he continues with this mode of leadership, Tanzania is likely to be the greatest economy in Africa in the next 10 years," he said.

Prof Lumumba remarks come just a day after Barrick Gold Chairman John Thornton flew to Tanzania and met the President at the State House yesterday, on the mineral concentrates saga.