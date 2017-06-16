15 June 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria to Investigate How Date Fruits From Saudi Found Way Into Markets

The Federal Government is to investigate how some of the 200 tonnes of date fruits donated by the Kingdom of Saudi to Nigerian Muslims found their way into the markets.

The Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Khadijat Abba-Ibrahim, in a statement apologised for the "unfortunate turn of events".

"This is not the spirit in which the 200 tonnes of dates was given," she said.

The minister expressed "disappointment" for the "unfortunate turn of events" and said the matter was being investigated to avoid a repeat in the future.

She explained that the fruits were distributed from a warehouse belonging to Royal Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the presence of the Charge d'Affairs, Yahya Mughram.

She explained that the commission for refugees, migrants and Internally Displaced Person drew up the list of recipients which included IDPs camps as well as prominent Mosques.

"It is important to note that once the dates were delivered to their final destinations the ministry of foreign affairs became devoid of any subsequent responsibility.

"It is therefore disappointing to learn that some of the consignment is being sold for profit

"The Ministry apologises unreservedly to the government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this unfortunate turn of events.

"We assure all that the situation is being investigated to avoid a repeat in the future," she said.(NAN)

