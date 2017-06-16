15 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Two Die, Five Injured After a Canoe Capsized

Rufiji — Two people have drowned while two five others escaped death after a canoe they were using to cross Rufiji River capsized near Kilimani Village, Ngorongo Ward.

Ngorongo ward Councilor, Kusa Kisoma, said the victims drowned at Nyakitoro Ferry in the village while they were returning home from their farms.

Kisoma said the incident occurred on Wednesday at around 5 PM.

The councilor named those, who died as Somoe Mkumba,14, a resident of Kilimani Village and Shukra Ramadhani,12, a resident of Dar es Salaam.

The medical officer-in-charge of the village's dispensary, Dr Saidi Mkangama, said they received the bodies, while those who were injured were treated and discharged.

Earlier, a witness, Sufiani Mbota, said the canoe sank after due to overloading.

He said after the canoe had sunk, luggage and bicycles, which were being carried by the canoe, crushed them and as a result they failed to rescue themselves.

Rufiji District Commissioner, Mr Juma Njwayo, confirmed the incident.

