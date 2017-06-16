16 June 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Kenya: Lupita Nyong'o in New Project

A teaser trailer released during the recent NBA finals may be hinting at a new Lupita Nyong'o project! The brief teaser shows the Academy Award winning Mahershala Ali as a boxer, with Danny Glover, another Academy Award winning actor, as the coach.

Lupita Nyong'o does not appear in the video; however, her name is listed as part of the credits.

While no one seems to be in the know on when the film will be released, advertisements have been spotted all over New York City hinting at something called 4:44. The project is said to be a collaboration between Jay Z's company Tidal and Sprint, co-owners of Tidal.

