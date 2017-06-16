Rwanda: Morgan Heritage, Vanessa Mdee and Diamond Platnumz Expected in Kigali

The entertainment industry is 'on fire'. Over the last couple of years, Rwanda has hosted some of the biggest names in the industry, and it is only getting better.

Word reaching our desk is that Jamaican music band Morgan Heritage, Tanzania's leading female artiste Vanessa Mdee and Bongo flavour star Diamond Platnumz are expected to stage a concert in Kigali soon.

We are told that the three will headline the first edition of Fiesta, an annual music festival that previously took place in Tanzania.

The event is slated for July. We'll keep you updated.