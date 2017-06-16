15 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt Orders All Public Institutions to Register With .tz Domain

By Samuel Kamndaya

Dodoma — The government has called upon all of its ministries, departments, agencies and institutions to register with the .tz domain as a way of putting Tanzania on the global cyberspace map, a deputy minister has said.

Works, Transport and Communication deputy minister, Mr Edwin Ngonyani, has instructed Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) to implement the order.

"It is unfortunate that some government ministries, departments, agencies and institutions have not yet registered with this important national identity since the domain was launched in 2009.

The government directed Tanzania Communications regulatory Authority (TCRA) to ensure that all government institutions that use the .com domain to stop immediately as required under the e--Government Agency (e-GA) law and shift to .tz,.

He was speaking participants at an event to celebrate the .tz domain week a few earlier on Thursday.

The .tz domain name, he said, helps to build trust when one wants to do business with foreign-based firms or individuals.

He called upon TCRA to take immediate action against those that will not abide by the order.

"They help one to know that indeed the particular product that he/she wants to import is indeed Made in Tanzania," he said.

According to Tanzania Network Information Centre (.tznic) chief executive officer, Mr Abibu Ntahigiye, apart from offering identity, the platform also offers a better search engine performance. It also guarantees improved security.

