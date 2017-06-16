Zimbabwe: Dondo Goes It Alone At Jazz 24/7

Contemporary musician Sam Dondo will go it alone at Jazz 24 /7 tonight when he leads his Impala Subway Crooners in a show that begins at 8pm.

The young musician, who is popularising his new album titled "Game Changer", has been doing shows with other musicians and has decided to be his own man to take the release to the people.

He said he will do songs from his two albums and also dip into his bag of unreleased material. "I am happy with the response to our new album so far. We had a fantastic launch and people have been asking about the album. The songs, especially 'Ndoenda' have been received well and we hope people will like videos of other songs that we will do soon," said Dondo. "The band has been rehearsing for this show and we are ready to show our expertise on stage. We want to change the game in the music industry. We are already working on our new stuff because we believe in making music every day."

Dondo said he is glad with the support he has received from established musicians like Oliver Mtukudzi, Alick Macheso, Jah Prayzah and Suluman Chimbetu. The youngster was outstanding at the recently held Time and Jazz Music festival where he shared the stage with other big names.

Yasin Dhala os Jazz 24 /7 said they have put everything in place for the show. "Sam has performed here before and he knows what to look forward to. His fans and our patrons have enjoyed his shows here and it is good to have him again. He is a performer with so much potential and we want this venue to be one of his good hunting grounds," said Yasini.

He said they are happy to host musicians of various genres and they will have a 'Super Sunday' this Sunday when they present Andy Muridzo's 25th birthday celebrations that will feature various musicians.