Nigeria: EU Announces €143m Support for North East

Abuja — The European Commission yesterday announced a support package of €143 million for the early recovery and reconstruction needs in Borno State. The package is meant to ameliorate the suffering from a worsening humanitarian crisis in the state.

Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, Neven Mimica, in a statement yesterday said that "Nigeria is one of the four countries across the globe experiencing or at risk of famine this year, along with Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen.

"The package combines short term EU humanitarian aid with long term development support to help those in the affected area, which has been devastated by the terror campaign of Boko Haram."

Meanwhile, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) through the West African Health Organisation (WAHO) has secured over $150 million from international partners to fight epidemics in the sub region.

The fund would also be used to strengthen the health systems in the region and improve nutrition in women and children, through the promotion of food rich in Vitamin A and iron in the countries.