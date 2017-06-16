15 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: CCM Is Not Thieves Hideout - Musukuma

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dodoma — Geita Rural Member of Parliament, Joseph Musukuma has asked the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) to root out all people who have been implicated in mega scandals in the country.

Contributing during a debate on the national budget in the Parliament on Thursday, Musukuma said it was amazing that there were people who have been named in every major scandals in the country but they are still in the ruling party.

Without naming them, Mr Musukuma said CCM should not be used as a hideout for people who have been stealing from the poor.

"There are people in this August House and in the ruling party who have been at the centre of every major scandals but until today they are still serving. Let us not allow this. Let us take actions against such people," he insisted.

He hailed President John Magufuli for forming two committees to probe mineral sands which revealed that the country has been losing to investors.

He said it was amazing that after the reports were made public, officials from Geita Gold Mine has approved local council leaders asking them to meet and chart out how the mining form can assist in building water schemes.

"We have refused to meet them because we have established that they are stealing from us. Now we want a fair share of our resources... we will continue to carry water in buckets because we know after shot time we will get enough money to carry out these projects," he said.

Tanzania

Ruling Party CCM Hails Magufuli in Mineral Saga

The ruling CCM has thrown its weight behind President John Magufuli's bold move to protect the country's resources,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.