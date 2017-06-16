Dodoma — Geita Rural Member of Parliament, Joseph Musukuma has asked the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) to root out all people who have been implicated in mega scandals in the country.

Contributing during a debate on the national budget in the Parliament on Thursday, Musukuma said it was amazing that there were people who have been named in every major scandals in the country but they are still in the ruling party.

Without naming them, Mr Musukuma said CCM should not be used as a hideout for people who have been stealing from the poor.

"There are people in this August House and in the ruling party who have been at the centre of every major scandals but until today they are still serving. Let us not allow this. Let us take actions against such people," he insisted.

He hailed President John Magufuli for forming two committees to probe mineral sands which revealed that the country has been losing to investors.

He said it was amazing that after the reports were made public, officials from Geita Gold Mine has approved local council leaders asking them to meet and chart out how the mining form can assist in building water schemes.

"We have refused to meet them because we have established that they are stealing from us. Now we want a fair share of our resources... we will continue to carry water in buckets because we know after shot time we will get enough money to carry out these projects," he said.