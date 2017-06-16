16 June 2017

Zimbabwe: Mawarire Coup Trial Set for September

Photo: Evan Mawarire/Facebook
Evan Mawarire (file photo).

THE trial of activist cleric Evan Mawarire on charges of subverting a constitutionally elected government will commence at the High Court in September this year.

The pastor was formerly indicted Thursday by Harare magistrate Babra Chimboza who said his trial would begin on September 25.

Mawarire however, wants to have his case referred to the Constitutional Court, arguing that he did not commit any offence by protesting against the government.

He is being represented by lawyers Harrison Nkomo and Gift Mtisi.

The cleric and leader of #This Flag protest movement was arrested at Harare international airport on February 2 after returning from the United States where he had spent six months in self-imposed exile.

Prosecutors allege that Mawarire incited the public to revolt against President Robert Mugabe.

He is also accused of organising demonstrations against Mugabe at a United Nations general assembly meeting in New York in a bid to end the Zanu PF leader's rule illegally.

Michael Reza is prosecuting.

