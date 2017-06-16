Uganda: Swimming Fraternity Bids Emotional Farewell to the Malans

Kampala — Nicholas Malan is certain his family will miss swimming in and for Uganda when they finally call time on their nine year stay here at the end of July.

With Cana (Africa Swimming Federation) rules permitting Nicholas, 14 and his brother Jason have represented Uganda - as resident swimmers - at the Zone III and IV championships while their mother Sarah has been team manager for travelling national teams on some occasions.

Nicholas, who became Uganda's first representative and silver medallist in the 1km open water swimming at the Zone IV competition in Mauritius last year, and his family were accorded a befitting send off by the swimming fraternity at the DStv National Championship last Saturday.

Nicholas also won three gold and one bronze for Uganda at the Zone III Championships in Rwanda last November thereby earning the Uspa male swimmer of the year - an award that he should receive at the gala next month.

"I have had some good experiences in Uganda," said Nicholas, who has had to compete in a tight age group with Dolphins' Tendo Mukalazi, Adnan Kabuye, Ben Kaganda, Darren Samula, Seals' Christopher Musenze and Silverfin's Samora Lumonya among others.

The Dolphins quartet described Nicholas as "a good friend and great competitor. We always tried to make sure he doesn't beat any of us." Yet he did always get between them.

"Competing with them has been a lot of fun and to be honest, the past one year is actually the only time I have been able to keep up with and beat them.

"I will miss Uganda a lot because of the opportunities I have had. I am pretty sure that if I was in South Africa I would not get some of these chances because of the competition," Nicholas added.

Nicholas' brother Jason has taken the 9-10 years age group by storm this year. He topped the age group in the Silverfin Pentathlon, Dolphins Junior Gala and at the nationals that climaxed Sunday.

"It is a shame for Jason, because now he will not have the same kind of competition I have had here. It is going to be hard for us to adjust in South Africa but his competitors here must be saying thank heavens he has left, now we can win medals."

The brothers will join Electric Eels Swim Club where they will find familiar faces in Ugandan twins Fadhil and Nabil Saleh.