15 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Textbook Directive Wrong

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Editorial

A ministerial directive for a review of the list of approved books for primary and secondary schools is bound to trigger fierce debate.

It is a reversal of the progress made in liberalising school books publishing and a return to the old era of State monopoly.

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has directed the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) to reduce the number of course books from six per subject to one.

The decision has been informed by a belief that booksellers and publishers are exploiting parents.

PREVIOUS POLICY

Book trade is fraught with underhand dealings, but that cannot be cured by the one-title course book directive.

The textbook policy developed in the 1990s that sought to liberalise the trade stipulates that all books are vetted and approved by the KICD, which provides a list of titles for every subject per class, but out of which schools pick one.

The principle is to offer choices and schools are not expected to go for all of them.

CHOICE

The only trouble is that some schools have been forcing parents to buy more than one title, which is a breach of policy the ministry's Quality and Assurance Division should have dealt with administratively.

We support efforts to reduce the textbook burden, but a decree that only one title should be approved is unreasonable.

Not only does it deprive schools and parents of choice, it will definitely kill the textbook publishing and trade.

Kenya

Kenyan Bank Acquires Crane Bank Rwanda

Kenya's Commercial Bank of Africa (CBA) has officially acquired Crane Bank Rwanda for an undisclosed amount. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.