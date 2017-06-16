Uganda: Why Fewer People Attend Budget Speech Presentation At Parliament

opinion

In the past few years, the Budget preparation cycle changed in that in March, the annual Budget and Tax Bills are presented to Cabinet and Parliament. By May, the Tax Bills should be approved ahead of the Budget reading by mid-June. This implies that by the time the Budget speech is read, there is not as much uncertainty about the Budget allocations and tax proposals/changes. This explains why since the change, fewer people attend the Budget speech presentation at Parliament. Whereas most of the contents are known by the Budget day, some anxiety are still left within general stakeholder groups as they await to understand the resource envelope and how it will be achieved and spent.

The Budget speech was presented to Parliament on Thursday June 8. The country is expected to collect Shs29 trillion to finance the 2017/18 Budget. This is expected from domestic revenue collections (Tax and non-tax) as well as borrowings (domestic and external) besides other sources. Out of the Shs29 trillion, Uganda Revenue Authority is expected to collect Shs15 trillion, leaving a deficit of about Shs14 trillion. Moreover, Shs4.99 trillion of the Shs29 trillion has been allocated to repayment of borrowed funds.

The projects on which the borrowed funds were spent (infrastructure projects) and the amount of the repayments is a welcome move, but the bigger concern is the repayment period, which seems short yet the projects are long-term projects, which will yield much later. The domestic borrowing by the government deprives local businesses of resources they needed. This would shrink the economy further due to lack of liquidity. This deprives the business community and the private sector access to credit finance to expand their businesses.

Transport and infrastructure got the highest allocation of funds (21 per cent of total Budget) followed by debt repayment (12 per cent), education (11.3 per cent), energy (10 per cent) and health (8 per cent). Agriculture will receive 3.8 per cent and tourism 0.5 per cent. The priority areas include industrialisation through value addition, private sector development and public sector efficiency. From the strategic interventions, given per priority area, one cannot imagine how the sector allocations reflect the priority areas.

For instance, for industrialisation to be achieved through value addition, the interventions, which include irrigation through ICT, industrial business parks, agricultural zoning, agriculture sector will need to be prioritised. All the interventions will fall under agriculture sector, which will receive 3.8 per cent of the Budget, an even lower percentage allocation than last year's, which was 4.0 per cent. It is, therefore, believed that the targeted priorities will struggle to be achieved. The government should match the priority areas with the level of budget allocations.

One may argue that transport and infrastructure are vital components of industrial development, but what Uganda has achieved in these, is sufficient to spur the country to further growth through industrialisation. Whereas we appreciate that the country is exploring alternative energy sources, the 10 per cent allocation to the sector is still high. It should be noted that we have surplus electricity today.

Another proposed strategic intervention is the promotion of tourism. This is a welcome move as tourism has supported the growth of Kenya, South Africa, etc. The 0.5 per cent allocation will not serve the desired purpose. To boost tourism, external and internal advertising and marketing, among others, will be required.

URA has been given a higher target of Shs15.062 trillion for 2017/18. Some of the measures are exemptions (meaning government will not collect any revenues) while others are revenue generating (tax increases). Tax exemptions, including Saccos (for the next 10 years). The justification is that the exemption will enhance Saccos, which will encourage citizens to save. This measure will clearly deprive URA of billions of shillings in taxes. The government should ensure that the tax foregone yields better results.

Not surprising, excise duty has got several amendments, one of which is the move from ad-valorem to a specific rate of tax. The Government believes manufacturers have been under declaring ex-factory prices of these products, which prices are the base for applying the tax rate, which has been used (referred to as an ad-valorem rate). Another change in excise duty was the increase in tax on key excisable items, including beers, spirits, tobacco, sodas, water, juices and imported furniture.

Many questions remain unanswered after the reading of Budget speech. However, with better strategies and clear action plans, a lot can still be achieved.

Ms Nannyomo is the executive director, Tax EY.