A Kenyan has been elected as the President of International Music Council.

Prof Emily Achieng' Akuno is the first Kenyan and second African to hold the position after Lupwishi Mbuyamba of Zaire (1988-1991).

She was elected on Monday during the organisation's 37th General Assembly in Pafos, Cyprus.

She is currently the Deputy Vice- Chancellor, Academic Affairs, at the Co-operative University of Kenya.