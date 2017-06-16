Kenya: Odinga Accuses Jubilee of Manipulating Food Cost

Orange Democratic Movement presidential candidate Raila Odinga on Thursday accused the Jubilee administration of manipulating the cost of basic food commodities to gain votes.

"They intentionally caused the prices of unga and sugar to go up so that Kenyans can go hungry and then lowered them recently to get votes," he said.

The National Super Alliance team had taken their vote hunt to Kajiado where Mr Odinga said that the area has been neglected by successive government administrations since independence, leading to poverty and underdevelopment in the region.

He said that the Jubilee administration has ignored the plight of the Maasai people and that they have no interest in developing the region.

"These people also have no intention of bringing development to this area. When they see me campaigning here they bring tractors and park them, pretending they are going to build roads but later drive them away. They are fond of making false promises. During the Mosiro by-election, the government had brought machinery and equipment meant for building roads and drilling water but after their candidate lost they took the equipment away, yet this is taxpayers' money," said Mr Odinga.

HISTORICAL INJUSTICES

He pledged to implement the Truth Justice and Reconciliation Commission report and solve historical land injustices faced by the Maasai community.

He attacked the Jubilee administration over the cost of living, saying that Maasai have especially been affected and the current drought has made the situation worse forcing the community to sell their land and cattle to survive.

He vowed to ensure that the community is catered for by building boreholes and water catchment areas to harvest rain water if elected. He also promised to provide hay to feed livestock during dry periods and revive the Kenya Meat Commission to its full potential to benefit the community who are mostly pastoralists.

"Once slaughtered, the meat will be sold abroad including in Arab countries and that way farmers will make enough money and will not have to sell their land," he said.

"This will be the third and final revolution, so that people can get their rights," he said of the August 8 election

CS NKAISSERY

He also lashed out at Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery for threatening ordinary people.

"Who does he think he is? He should not threaten people. He is a public servant. Once he shed his military uniform he became an ordinary mwananchi. If he wants to give orders let him go back to the military. As a commoner we will teach him politics," he said.

Mr Odinga's Nasa co-principal Musalia Mudavadi also said CS Nkaissery is a divisive Maasai leader.

The Nasa team was addressing a rally in Oloodokilani, Kajiado West, where it received former Kenya Meat Commission chair Taraiya ole Kores into their coalition.

Mr Kores was contesting for Kajiado gubernatorial seat against former Cabinet Secreatry Joseph Ole lenku on a Jubilee ticket but claimed that he was rigged out.

Mr Odinga's running mate Kalonzo Musyoka said protection of Maasai land is a must and that's why they are supporting the incumbent Governor David Nkedianye.

"We want him to defeat Ole Lenku," said Kalonzo. "If he failed in his ministerial job, how can he succeed in leading the people of Kajiado?" he asked.