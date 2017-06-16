15 June 2017

Kenya Presidency (Nairobi)

Kenya: President Warns of Opposition Plot to Re-Ignite Ethnic Conflict

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked people of Kericho County to beware and reject plots by the opposition to instigate inter-ethnic conflict in order to return to a power-sharing government.

The President, who was accompanied by Deputy President William Ruto, said opposition leaders have lost focus and want to use all means to create disharmony among Kenyans in a bid to further their selfish interests.

"Power belongs to the people and it is you who will decide the Government you want. But do not allow the opposition to use you to achieve their selfish intentions," President Kenyatta said as he mobilised Jubilee supporters to turn out in large numbers on August 8 to vote for his team.

President Kenyatta spoke as he led Jubilee campaigns, addressing residents at Londiani, Kedowa, Chepseon, Brooke, Kericho town, Kapsoit, Sosiot, Sigowet, Roret, Cheborge, Litein and Kapkatet stadium.

The President said the Jubilee team has a vision to transform the country unlike the opposition, which is only concerned about advancing personal interests.

"Our development record in the last four years speaks for itself. We have laid the foundation that is transforming the lives of Kenyans and we deserve a second term to escalate the projects we have initiated across the country," the President said.

With its eyes on development, President Kenyatta said Jubilee has no room for divisive politics and urged Kericho County residents to shun the opposition antics geared towards creating a rift between different communities in the county.

Deputy President Ruto said the people of the region want development but not people who engage in storytelling.

They were accompanied by Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony, Senators Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), Mike Sonko (Nairobi), Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), MPs Oscar Sudi (Kapsaret), Joseph Limo (Kipkelion East), and Justice Kemei (Soin/Sigowet) among others were present.

