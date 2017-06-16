Kenya: Humphrey Mieno, Mohammed to Lead KPL Star Team to Spain

Tusker midfielder Humphrey Mieno will lead the Kenyan Premier League All Star Team in their historic tour of Spain in July.

Mieno, 27, is the most experienced player in the 20-man squad unveiled by the Kenyan Premier League on Thursday.

The side, which will be handled by Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi and his assistant John Kamau, will play two friendly matches against second tier Spanish clubs during the eight-day trip.

"This is an opportunity to showcase our talented youngsters in Europe, even as we start preparing a team to compete in the African Nations Championship (Chan). This is why we asked Okumbi to select the side," KPL CEO Jack Oguda said.

The trip will partly be facilitated by the Spanish League administration, who recently entered a development and marketing partnership deal with their Kenyan counterparts.

Kariobangi Sharks trio Ovella Ochieng, Bolton Omwenga and Patilla Omotto, all of whom are below 23 years, have made the squad.

Others are promising AFC Leopards central defender Robinson Kamura and Ugandan Kiiza Martin, who alongside Sofapaka goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya are the only foreigner in the list.

The trip to Spain comes barely six months since another KPL All Stars squad lost 2-1 to a select side of former English Premier League club Hull City.

At the same time, 15-time Kenyan champions Gor Mahia will face EPL side Everton in a friendly match next month in Dar es Salaam.

SQUAD

Ovella Ochieng, Patillah Omotto and Bolton Omwenga (Kariobangi Sharks), Vincent Oburu and Robinson Kamura (AFC Leopards), Victor Ogenda (Nzoia Sugar), Farouk Shikhalo and Simon Mbugua (Posta Rangers), Maurice Ojwang (Western Stima), Peter Odhiambo, Ernest Wendo and Musa Mohammed (Gor Mahia), Benson Iregi (Thika United), Bonface Muchiri (Sony Sugar), Mathias Kigonya (Sofapaka), Humphrey Mieno and Jackson Macharia (Tusker), Samuel Onyango (Ulinzi Stars).