Cameroon: Beaten Cameroon Put on a Brave Face

Yaounde — African champions Cameroon touched down in Moscow Wednesday afternoon ahead of their third appearance in the Fifa Confederations Cup.

The Indomitable Lions suffered a heavy defeat during their last warm-up match, falling 4-0 to Colombia 24 hours earlier.

Contrary to popular opinion that the loss could be a major setback in the team's participation at the global tournament, coach Hugo Broos said the ambition of the team has not been thwarted.

"The result is not so important, the experience is more important for the team," Broos said at a post-match press conference.

Real Madrid midfielder, James Rodriguez opened scoring for the South Americans in the 16th minute of the game. A brace by centre back, Yerry Mina and a goal by Belgian Pro League Club Brugge, Jose Izquierdo completed the rout.

Cameroon, who were missing several key players through injury including Ambroise Oyongo Bitolo, went into the game hoping to improve on their average performance during their 2019 Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco on Saturday that they won 1-0. Cameroon open their Confederations Cup campaign against Chile on Sunday.

Cameroon will play in Group B of the Confederations Cup alongside Chile, Australia and Germany.

The African champions will have to finish among the top two at the end of the group phase to move to the semi-final of the competition.

No African team has ever won the Confederations Cup. The best performance to date by the continent's representatives in the competition remains that of Cameroon country that reached the final in 2003 but lost to France.