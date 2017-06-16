Kenya: Morans Battle Sharks for Cities Crown

Nairobi Morans will face Kampala City Sharks in the final of the inaugural Africa Cities men's Challenge Cup at Nyayo Stadium gymnasium on Friday from 8pm.

Nairobi Morans, who are unbeaten in the six-day tournament, powered their way into the final after humiliating weak Mombasa City Sharks 107-46 in the first semi-final match played on Wednesday night.

Kampala City Sharks, on the other hands, booked a date in the final after eliminating tournament favourites Somalia's Mogadishu 77-45 in the second semi-final.

Morans, who had earlier struggled to defeat Kampala 59-55 in their last preliminary round fixture, will be banking on Kenya Ports Authority's duo of Evans Leting and Victor Odendo, and Job Byron and James Mwangi of Co-op Bank.

The Nairobi side had a walk-over against disappointing Mombasa with Odendo and Leting pulling down eight and six rebounds respectively.

Nairobi did not spare Mombasa from the word go leading 26-6 in the first quarter to set their tone.