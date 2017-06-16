Nigeria: Health Insurance Scheme Will Boost Health of Nigerians, Says Okowa

Asaba — Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has said contributory health insurance scheme will provide a pool of fund to ensure Nigerians have access to quality healthcare facilities.

According to the governor, "health insurance scheme will assist Nigerians, by paying some premium, people will have access to good health care, it has worked in many places and it will be in our best interest to key into the programme."

Speaking at a town hall meeting for the people of Ika South local government area at Agbor yesterday, Governor Okowa disclosed that his administration had insured vulnerable people in Delta State to enable them benefit from the contributory health insurance scheme being run by the state.

"For the vulnerable people, government is taking care of the premium of children who are 5 years and below, pregnant women and once our resources improve, we will capture the elderly," Governor Okowa said.

While noting that plans were in final stages on how to capture civil servants in the state, Governor Okowa called on the informal sector to key into the insurance scheme, reiterating, "every family should key into the contributory health insurance scheme because of the benefits."

He thanked the people of Ika South for the existing peace in the area, observing that such would lead to its speedy development.

Governor Okowa also, used the opportunity to call on parents to pay critical attention to their families as such would reduce societal ills.

To the governor, cultism and other social vices will be a thing of the past if parents are creating time to find out what their children are doing, observing that there are things that cannot be thought in schools but, can only be learnt from home.

He reeled out the achievements of his administration and assured the people that his administration will continue to deliver on its electoral promises of ensuring infrastructural development and empowerment of the people to be entrepreneurs through skill acquisition programmes.