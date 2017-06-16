Kenya: Man Reportedly Kills Father Over Decision to Marry Again

A man is said to have hacked his father to death on Thursday in Kisii after the elder objected to his decision to marry a fourth wife.

Mr Thomas Onchari allegedly used a machete to strike his father Ezekiel Mbuya three times in the head, killing him instantly, in Nyakembene.

"The suspect had visited his father at his home, where they got into a heated argument over his decision to marry a fourth wife," Kisii County Police Commander Agnes Mudambi told the Nation.

"Family members who were present said the father was against it because the suspect owns a small piece of land."

The family reported the matter at Nyamarambe Police Station and officers took the suspect into custody.

'STANDING NEXT'

"When my officers arrived at the scene of crime, they found the suspect standing next to his father's body," said Ms Mudambi. "He did not resist arrest."

A bloodied machete was recovered from the scene.

The body was moved to Tabaka Mission Hospital.

"We will arraign the suspect in court as soon as investigations into the incident are complete," said the police boss.

Distraught relatives expressed shock at the incident.

"We were not expecting he would do something like this since he has always been a reserved and silent individual," said Ms Teresa Bosibori, a cousin of Mr Onchari's.

Ms Mudambi called on residents to exercise restraint when engaging in arguments, saying the law would not exonerate them for committing crimes out of anger.