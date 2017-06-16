Father Ancent Mwaungulu of Karonga Diocese of the Catholic Church was laid to rest Wednesday at St Charles Lwanga cemetery in the district after serving in priesthood for 39 years.

Born on June 1, 1942, Fr. Mwaungulu died on Tuesday, 13th June at St John's Hospital in Mzuzu due to low blood pressure which was associated with malaria.

Father Mwaungulu was laid to rest at exactly 1:30 pm.

Before being ordained priest, he once worked in the accounts department of the Office of the President and Cabinet in Zomba.

In his eulogy, Bishop of Karonga Diocese His Lordship Martin Mtumbuka said Father Mwaungulu was a dedicated leader who fellow priest could go to seek wisdom.

He described the late father as a pillar that the Catholic Church has lost.

"His death should remind all of us that a day will come when we shall answer God's call. As such, we must prepare ourselves in order to attain the everlasting in the heavenly kingdom," Bishop Mtumbuka said.

The late Father served as a vicar general of Mzuzu Diocese from 1981 to 1986.

From 1996 to 2009 he was in Canada for Missionary service. Until his death, the Father Mwaungulu was serving at St. Joseph the Worker Cathedral Parish in Karonga.

The funeral ceremony was attended by Bishop John Ryan of Mzuzu Diocese, deputy secretary for Episcopal Conference of Malawi, Father Michael Mughogho, scores of priests and church followers.

Father Mwaungulu hailed from Chilumba in Karonga.