16 June 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Teachers Start Accessing Leave Grants - Strike to Be Called Off

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maurice Nkawihe

Finally there is hope for primary school learners across the country as government has started paying striking teachers their leave grants, Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) has confirmed.

About 40,000 teachers across the country are currently on strike to force government meet their demands including pay hike and delayed leave grants.

TUM which has organized the strike, confirmed to Nyasa Times that some of its members have started accessing their leave grants.

Secretary General for TUM Charles Kumchenga said they were contemplating of calling off this strike which started last week.

"I can confirm that some districts have started receiving their leave grants," said Kumchenga.

"We are yet to receive confirmation from other remaining districts."

He said the onus was on the Accountant General to expedite the exercise to ensure all affected teachers are sorted out.

Minister of Education Emmanuel Fabiano told parliament on Thursday that teachers' leave grants for 21 districts are in Dstrict Commissioners funds.

Some learners across the country this week took to the streets to violently protest against the teachers' strike.

Malawi

Govt Surprised by 'Bad Economy' Result in Afrobarometer Survey

The research institution Afrobarometer report findings, reveals that the country's economy is in bad shape but… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.