Kenya: Sunset Switch Attention to Upcoming Nairobi Edition

Sunset Golfing Society (SGA) members are now geared towards the Nairobi edition in this year's series following the colourful and successful Coast leg held at Nyali Golf and Country Club recently.

Sunset captain Hesbon Odumbe, who said at Nyali in Mombasa that the society is set to spread the events to other clubs in different regions, is looking for a date in September for the second edition at Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

"With such an impressive turn out at Nyali, we can only make the Royal event even bigger" said the captain.

He said it was the intention of the society to register as many members as possible.

At the same time Odumbe said besides the three major Sunset events in Mombasa, Nairobi and Kisumu, Sunset would like to start other tournaments elsewhere in the country to popularize its agenda.

The captain thanked the event co-ordinators in Mombasa and Nairobi namely Clem Agina, Charles Odoo for Mombasa, and Pat Odima for mobilizing such an overwhelming field that included 60 players from upcountry.

"This is the biggest team of players we have ever brought down here for the Coast leg."

The current Sunset chairman Abel Munda thanked Tysons and Fly540 as well as individual members for supporting the tournament.

During the Nyali event, which attracted a field of 150 players, home player Peter Mwangi playing off handicap 15, carded 41 points, an impressive score particularly with the current wet condition of the Nyali course to claim the overall title.

Mwangi set off with an early par at the par five-first hole before dropping five shots including two at the par three-sixth hole for 21 points in the first nine.

"I had an excellent team which encouraged me when they realized I was playing well," said Mwangi who went on to pick up three back to back pars before double-bogeyeng the 13th and 14th.