South Africa: R250 000 Put Aside for Knysna's Destroyed Beehives

Knysna's bees have not been forgotten as R250 000 is put aside to help them survive after the fire, the Gift of the Givers said on Thursday.

"More than 300 beehives were destroyed; each hive holds roughly 60 000 bees," said the humanitarian organisation's chairperson Imtiaz Sooliman.

He explained that the Cape Honeybee is a resilient, hard-working bee that can create a laying working queen if their queen dies by accident or disease.

After the fire had denuded much of the forage, the bees are getting hungry, said Sooliman.With diseases wiping out many of the species in the world, Gift of the Givers has decided to help rehabilitate the Knysna bees after the fire.The R250 000 sponsorship from them will go towards setting up new hive stands, providing pollen and nectar substitutes for feeding in the short term, and to plant basil and borage which produces a lot of pollen and nectar."We hope to rehabilitate a substantial number of bees in the long run," said Sooliman

