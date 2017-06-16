16 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: R250 000 Put Aside for Knysna's Destroyed Beehives

Tagged:

Related Topics

Knysna's bees have not been forgotten as R250 000 is put aside to help them survive after the fire, the Gift of the Givers said on Thursday.

"More than 300 beehives were destroyed; each hive holds roughly 60 000 bees," said the humanitarian organisation's chairperson Imtiaz Sooliman.

He explained that the Cape Honeybee is a resilient, hard-working bee that can create a laying working queen if their queen dies by accident or disease.

After the fire had denuded much of the forage, the bees are getting hungry, said Sooliman.With diseases wiping out many of the species in the world, Gift of the Givers has decided to help rehabilitate the Knysna bees after the fire.The R250 000 sponsorship from them will go towards setting up new hive stands, providing pollen and nectar substitutes for feeding in the short term, and to plant basil and borage which produces a lot of pollen and nectar."We hope to rehabilitate a substantial number of bees in the long run," said Sooliman

News24

South Africa

Zimbabwe-Bound Bus in Fatal Accident

Barely a week after a horrific King Lion bus accident claimed 43 lives a Johannesburg-bound Munenzva bus reportedly… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.