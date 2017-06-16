Nigeria: Rainstorm Destroys 100s Houses in 3 Yobe Communities

Damaturu — A heavy down pour, which resulted in mudslide and flooding has destroyed over 100 houses in Gashaka, Janga Siri and Maluri towns in Fika Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The rainstorm started Thursday morning around 1:10 am and lasted for five hours, rendering over 100 households homeless.

Daily Trust gathered that the hapless victims were forced to take refuge at primary schools buildings in the effected communities.

Assessing the disaster, Chairman Fika Local Government Area, Alhaji Adamu Usman Bazam, said the devastation was enormous.

"Hundreds of houses, farmlands and animals have been washed away by the rainstorm. It's an act of God, but on receiving the report I rushed to the scene to see for myself before intimating SEMA for quick intervention.

"The victims need assistance of foodstuffs, in one of the affected area, Maluri Village two boys sustained injuries on their arms. We will forward a comprehensive report to the state government for immediate response." he said.

One of the victims, Wakil Baba, who narrated the incident said most of the households vacated their houses to avoid being trapped in, and not long, the houses started pulling down.

"We lost everything, in our area 55 houses, Goats, Poultry Birds, grains and foodstuff worth N10 million were destroyed.

"All our farmlands have been submerged, and the crops we work so hard to plant washed away by the water," he said.

He added that some culverts and two bridges were completely destroyed, cutting off some settlement from the council headquarters and other parts.

"The major bridge was completely swept away, while the stream which is the only source of drinking water in the community with a population of over nine hundred people was flooded.

"The development had led to women and children trekking long distances to fetch water with Jeri cans and basins for domestic use," he revealed.