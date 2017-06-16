Uganda: Player Bans, New Rules Set to Bite As National Hockey League Returns

Kampala — National Hockey League (NHL) men's champions Wananchi will have to negotiate their title defence without the services of reigning MVP (Most Valuable Player) Innocent Mbabali and team manager Eugene Swinnerstone Miheso.

A disciplinary hearing that sat on May 19 and June 2 found Miheso culpable of physically abusing Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Stallions defender Brian Okodi during the Easter Tournament of April 14-16 in Lugogo.

"This being a Level Two offence under the FIH (International Hockey Federation) Code of Conduct it has been decided that you will serve a three months suspension effective June 9 to September 9," read a statement signed by Uganda Hockey Association (UHA) general secretary Phillip Wafula on June 4.

In the statement, Miheso who combined with Derrick Akuwa to beat Okodi is expected to "keep away from any hockey activities or come near any facilities under the auspices of UHA and its affiliates during this period or face an even heavier punishment."

Akuwa had, according to Wananchi chairman Joshua Opolot, travelled out of town at the time he was required to face the disciplinary committee but is expected to appear today with Weatherhead striker Vincent Kasasa.

Okodi and his coach Bernard Bwire received cautions for dangerous play against Baguma and hostility towards Mbabali, who had crossed to the KHC camp to calm matters during the incident, respectively.

Kasasa who also coached St. Mary's College Kisubi during Easter is accused of using rude and abusive language towards the table judges then and was told in the letter not to take part in any hockey activities till he appears before the committee but he played in the June 9-11 Weatherhead Open.

New law

Meanwhile, another law barring players from taking part in more than one national league simultaneously has been endorsed. Wananchi are the first to succumb to it after Mbabali appearing twice for Kenyan side United States International University (USIU).

"It is unfortunate that we could lose both Akuwa and Mbabali but we shall cope," Opolot said.

Wananchi last season accused KHC of using players taking part in the Kenya Premier League but the accusations have taken another turn this term with a high placed official in the club claiming; "those KHC players use different names in both leagues."

Coach Bwire denied the allegations and stressed that; "Bramwel (Lijoodi) was in Kampala the entire time he played the league here and did not even represent Butali at ACCC (Africa Cup of Club Champions in January.

"Webo (Samuel Wakhisi)'s contract with Mvita had expired and only Allan Malit played a tournament in Kenya - that was the inter-university tournament in Mombasa."

Hockey Fixtures

Saturday

M: KHC Stallions v Weatherhead

W: KHC Swans v Wananchi

Sunday

W: Weatherhead v Rhino,

M: Rockets v Simba,