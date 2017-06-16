Nigeria: Igbo Quit Notice - Rights Group Want 'Concrete Actions' From Govt

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has urged the Federal Government to go beyond rhetoric and threats but take decisive actions over the recent ultimatum by some northern youths for Igbos to vacate the northern part of the country.

The National Coordinator of the association Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko said yesterday in Abuja that the October 1 deadline is not being taken lightly by many people especially that the proclamation took place in Arewa House Kaduna.

"For those who know including myself, I was born and brought up in the north. I grew up in Kaduna and that is in my international passport, Arewa House is not a joke that anyone can toy with. The fact that those youths, though seems not to be representing everyone in the north, can access the Arewa House and were not arrested even after the governor and IGP orders is not healthy and can convey different messages to different people

The government said the arrest and prosecution of Nnamdi Kanu was to douse tension and save the country from calamity. Why is the same not applicable to the so called northern youths to show that the government will not tolerate hate speeches from anyone. This is despite the order of Governor Nasir El-Rufai and the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris," Onwubiko said.

He said Section 41.1 of the Constitution is sacrosanct and that if it can be enforced on some people, it should be enforced on other in the interest of peace.

According to him the statements of the so call youths constitute hate speech and can lead to hate crime, adding that this should be stopped to avoid escalation.

While saying that the leader of the so call youth was not a youth and does not even live in the north but Lagos, he also wondered why the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies were not proactive as expected.

"If the youths are arrested, it would go a long way to douse tension and the interested persons can go to court to secure their bails. If the court deems it fit, they can be sentenced or acquitted and everyone would see that justice was done," he said.